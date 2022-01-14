ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: First look at Quinn Ewers on campus as a Longhorn

By Kevin Borba
 5 days ago
The future of Texas football has arrived, as quarterback Quinn Ewers was spotted on campus arriving with the early enrollees this week.

The Ohio State transfer is looking to lead Texas to glory that it has not experienced since the days of Colt McCoy and Vince Young.

Ewers comes to Austin as the most heralded quarterback prospect in recruiting history, tied with just five other players (one quarterback) for the highest rating ever.

His journey to becoming a Longhorn was as unique as they come, as he was once committed to come to Texas, but decided to decommit and flip his commitment to Ohio State. He then decided to cash in on the boom in NIL deals after the legalization of athletes being allowed to profit off their likeness, and decided to forgo his senior season of high school and enroll early at Ohio State this past season.

While he did make a large sum of money, he did not get to see the field much having just a couple handoffs under his belt, as Heisman finalist CJ Stroud took a firm hold on the position before Ewers even had a chance to learn the playbook.

This led to him entering the portal, and returning to the place where it all began.

Longhorns fans are now hoping that he and the 2022 recruiting class will be as advertised, and help the program end their decade long drought of struggles.

