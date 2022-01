The period from 2010 to 2020 was not kind to the wallets of people in Dallas-Fort Worth. Among major U.S. metro areas, DFW saw the eighth biggest increase in the cost of living from 2010 to 2020, according to a new analysis of federal data by Filterbuy. During that 10-year span, the cost of living in DFW rose 20.3 percent, the analysis shows. The Seattle metro area led major metros with a 23.2 percent jump in the cost of living from 2010 to 2020.

