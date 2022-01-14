Julian Edelman Trolls Ray Lewis Over Response To $100K Super Bowl Bet

Photo: Getty Images

Recently retired New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman couldn't resist trolling his Inside the NFL colleague Ray Lewis over his response to the wide receiver's expensive Super Bowl bet .

The recently retired legendary New England Patriots wide receiver quote-tweeted CBS Sports ' video in which Lewis joked that he and Edelman needed to "do some therapy" in response to his colleague's $100,000 bet that his former team will face his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady 's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Super Bowl LVI next month.

"How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @RayLewis," Edelman wrote, questioning the Pro Football Hall of Famer's confidence in the team he spent his entire NFL career with.

Apparently, Lewis isn't the only person close to the wide receiver who is skeptical about his spending habits.

Edelman shared a video of himself calling his parents on speakerphone to tell them he wagered $100,000 on the Pats-Bucs matchup on his verified social media accounts.

In the video, his father, Frank , responds to Jules' bet reveal with, "that was dumb."

"I'll call you back. I'm not mad, I disagree. Bye," Frank Edelman said before ending the call.

Julian's mother Angie , however, seems to be much more into the idea.

"Oh I don't care about that, right on. You should share it with me," Angie said.

Both teams will need to win their Wild Card Round matchups this weekend in order for Edelman's bet to stay alive.

New England will face Buffalo for a third time on Saturday (January 15) night, having split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.

The Patriots will not only look to avenge their 33-21 loss on December 26, but also their second-place finish to the Bills in the AFC East Division standings.

Tampa Bay will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (January 16) afternoon.

The Buccaneers had previously defeated the Eagles, 28-22, at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14.