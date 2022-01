Mekhi Blackmon is the latest addition to the USC roster out of the transfer portal as the senior cornerback will make the move from Colorado to Los Angeles. The junior college transfer from Northern California became a consistent contributor for the Buffs during his career there. He announced his entry into the transfer portal on January 8 and took a visit to USC this past weekend. Blackmon also looked at Cal and Utah as possible transfer destinations.

