NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front moving through the region Thursday morning brought early rain that was expected to change into snow by the morning commute. A winter weather advisory is effect from 5 a.m. through 1 p.m. for New York City, Long Island and central New Jersey. The rain started around 3 a.m. in […]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO