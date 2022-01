Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced that the company now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of the company’s merchandise. However, Tesla also pointed out that currently does not accept payments in other cryptocurrencies other than DOGE. In this regard, the company underlined that “any digital assets other than Dogecoin sent to Tesla will not be returned to the buyer.“

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO