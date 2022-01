Gus Malzahn offered a serious update about his wife on Monday morning, and shared that she is hospitalized battling an infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out concerning my wide Kristi,” Malzahn wrote. “She has been hospitalized as she battles an infection. We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”

