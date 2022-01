LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Earthquake-prone California is getting billions of dollars to help renovate and upgrade its bridges. The White House on Friday earmarked $26.5 billion from last year’s infrastructure bill to fix the nation’s 15,000 crumbling bridges to help move goods across the country more efficiently and help ease the ongoing supply-chain crisis. “Bridges are vital arteries for our economic activity, helping commuters get to work and keeping goods moving efficiently through the supply chain,” California Sen. Alex Padilla said in a statement. California, which the U.S. Department of Transportation says has 1,536 bridges rated in poor condition, will get $4.2 billion...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO