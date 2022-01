Penn State men’s basketball has one more Big Ten game this week after another 1-1 week last week, defeating Rutgers at home and losing to Ohio State on the road. The Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to play Minnesota Wednesday night at home as they try to rebound from the loss to the Buckeyes, but that game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within Minnesota’s program. Instead, there next game will be Saturday afternoon when they’ll travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO