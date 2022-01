Egor "flamie" Vasilyev has a new home, with 1WIN announcing Monday that it has signed the 24-year-old Russian. flamie spent six years with Natus Vincere, but had been inactive since leaving the organization in the fall after six years. He was benched from the main roster last April in favor of Valeriy "B1T" Vakhovski.

