Walgreens and CVS temporarily close stores on weekends amid COVID-related staffing shortages

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Two of America’s largest retail pharmacies are temporarily closing some stores and pharmacies on weekends amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, which have caused a chain reaction of staffing shortages.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, a Walgreens spokesperson said, “While the vast majority of our stores are open and operating with normal business hours, the ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores.”

Walgreens said it was organizing shutdowns for minimal disruption, selecting days with “the lowest prescription demand.” Customers needing service at a closed pharmacy will be redirected to the nearest open Walgreens.

CVS said Friday the vast majority of its stores would retain their normal weekend hours. A spokesperson said that only a “tiny fraction” of stores would be closed due to staffing issues, with some only closing on one weekend day.

