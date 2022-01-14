ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gators fouled by diesel spill get a scrubbing, teeth cleaned

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY, MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmShy_0dmADLbQ00

Wildlife rehabilitators are decontaminating dozens of alligators, brushing their pointy teeth and scrubbing their scaly hides in the weeks after a pipeline rupture dumped 300,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland.

Diesel poured into the area outside the New Orleans suburb of Chalmette on Dec. 27 after a severely corroded pipeline broke, according to federal records.

Seventy-eight alligators have since been rescued, and 33 of them had been cleaned and released by Friday into a national wildlife refuge located in New Orleans and about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the spill site in St. Bernard Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

Cleaning a six-foot-long (2-meter) alligator on Thursday required eight people: four holders, two scrubbers, one person with a hose for hot-water rinses and one to change the wash water, said Laura Carver, who became the department's oil spill coordinator in February 2010, less than three months before a massive BP oil spill off Louisiana in the Gulf.

Carver said the impact of December's diesel spill on wildlife was relatively high compared to most spills in Louisiana.

Rehabilitating that many alligators at once “is a new one for us,” Carver said.

She said a hard piece of wood “almost like a really old-fashioned mop handle” is used to hold the alligator's jaw open while its teeth are scrubbed.

The teeth cleaning comes toward the end of a series of body washes using gradually smaller concentrations of Dawn dish detergent to clean off the gunk. “They literally get their mouths washed out with soap. But it’s the only thing that works,” Carver said.

She said nearly all of the spill went into two artificial ponds, and only the smaller pond was completely covered with diesel.

The vast majority has been recovered from the ponds and contractors for operator Collins Pipeline Co. of Collins, Mississippi, are working on plans to deal with contaminated soil, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Gregory Langley said Friday.

Collins Pipeline, a subsidiary of New Jersey-Based PBF Energy, had known about corrosion on the outside of the pipe at the site of the spill since an Oct. 2020 inspection, according to federal records. However, it delayed repairs after a second inspection showed the corrosion was not bad enough to need immediate attention. At the time of the spill the company was awaiting permits for the work and planned to start it later this month, the records show.

The Gulf Coast is in constant danger of spills from corroded oil and gas pipelines, said Dustin Renaud, spokesman for the environmental nonprofit Healthy Gulf.

“It’s time we take a systematic approach to reviewing the vulnerability of our oil and gas infrastructure, and start the process of repairing and removing these rust buckets,” he said in an email.

The spilled fuel killed about 2,300 fish in two pits from which dirt was once excavated for construction. Most were minnows and bait fish, Carver said, along with some shad, gar, sunfish and small bass.

Noise-making cannons have been set up in the area to keep birds and animals away, the federal records show.

Most of the alligators were brought in within two weeks of the spill, but seven were rescued this week, Carver said.

More than 100 animals found dead included 39 snakes, 32 birds and nine frogs.

Although 23 live birds were found, only three survived the combination of diesel and cold weather, Carver said. She said two have been released and a third is still being treated.

The department euthanized three alligators more than 8 feet long, Carver said. They were in deep diesel and “in rough shape,” she said.

Birds and smaller reptiles get their mouths swabbed out, often as they're captured or when they're brought in, Carver said.

Federal records show that Collins notified authorities the night of Dec. 27, within an hour after going to the site and nearly nine hours after shutting down the pipeline because meters indicated a likely break.

Langley had no comment about whether the department considers that time lapse a problem, noting the investigation is continuing.

“Once the investigation is complete, the department’s enforcement division may be asked whether any environmental regulations were broken,” he wrote in an email Friday.

Langley said the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office is leading the state investigation. The office did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.

The alligators released in Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge include 11 babies less than 18 inches (46 centimeters) long.

Gators have to wait for their cleaning until all polluted food has made it through their digestive systems, Carver said.

Though the babies, all found near each other, shared a kiddie pool, each of the others has its own kiddie pool within a plywood enclosure.

“We’ve found that cyclone fencing really doesn’t work because the larger gators really like to climb,” Carver said.

———

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GreenMatters

300,000 Gallons of Diesel Were Spilled in New Orleans, Killing Thousands of Birds and Fish

There are a million reasons why environmentalists hate pipelines. They're used to transport environmentally-destructive non-renewable sources of energy, they're oftentimes constructed to run through vulnerable communities, and most importantly, they're incredibly prone to oil spills that infiltrate marine and on-land ecosystems alike. In fact, a damaged pipeline recently caused a massive New Orleans oil spill that has created quite a bit of environmental chaos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel in St. Bernard wetland

A severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside Chalmette, according to federal records. The spill from the 16-inch diameter line operated by Collins Pipeline Co. was discovered Dec. 27 near a levee along the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Canal between Chalmette and Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge, according to documents from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
CHALMETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Chalmette, LA
KX News

Regulators cleaning up firefighting foam spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota environmental regulators are working to clean up a firefighting foam spill in Williston. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a news release Friday saying 6,000 gallons of a foam and water mixture were released from a Polar Creek Industries U.S. facility on Thursday. The spill was confined to […]
BISMARCK, ND
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oil And Gas#Gulf Coast#Bp#Collins Pipeline Co
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Public Works Officials Warn Of Frozen Pipe Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is reminding residents of pipe-protection protocol blustery snowstorm conditions. The cold weather could harm water infrastructure during long periods when cold weather swings back and forth between freezing and thawing temperatures, according to city officials. “Water service lines and water meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time,” the department noted in a press statement. “Sub-freezing temperatures can also impact water mains, causing the ground to buckle and shift, resulting in broken water lines.” The department on Sunday shared its annual tips for protecting pipes as...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Officials Look To Reduce Use Of Salt On Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a delicate balance of safety and environmental awareness—treating the roads with enough ice-melting salt to make sure they’re safe to drive, while minimizing the impact on our environment. Too much salt can be detrimental to our waterways. It can damage vegetation and marine life and even contaminate drinking water. In recent years, the Maryland Department of Environment with both state and local agencies to develop ways they can reduce the amount of salt they use. “The more we track and hear from others, the more we realize too much salt is a bad thing,” Maryland Environmental Secretary Ben...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

‘If We Couldn’t Keep Water Flowing… There Was No Fight’: Louisville Water Treatment Team Battle Marshall Fire Behind The Scenes

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – While fire crews battled the growing Marshall Fire, a fight behind the scenes was underway. CBS4 first reported about the struggle to get water to firefighters. “If we couldn’t keep water flowing and keep it at levels it need to be there was no fight,” Kurt Kowar, Director of Public Works for the City of Louisville, said. He and his water treatment team went into action after learning their neighbors in Superior had lost power, a backup generator burned and their access to water was dwindling. A home burns in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville. (Photo by Marc...
LOUISVILLE, CO
US News and World Report

Pipeline Spills 300,000 Gallons of Diesel Near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans after the operator delayed needed repairs, according to federal records. Most of the fuel drained into two artificial ponds called “borrow pits" and thousands...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy