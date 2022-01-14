Take a look at the new OPS schools under construction

ROSEDALE, MD—This week, the Baltimore County Board of Education’s Building & Contracts Committee voted to recommend approval of 14 construction contracts for the new northeast area middle school. Contract approval by the full board, expected this week, will authorize spending of $96 million to construct the school system’s first new middle school in 15 years, according to school board member …
