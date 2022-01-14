Take a look at the new OPS schools under construction

Work on Dickson City's first hospital is on track and could be completed as early as May, officials said. Representatives from Lehigh Valley Hospital — Dickson City led a walk-through the hospital in the 300 block of Main Street recently to show off the progress of the four-story building, which will offer an emergency room with 18 bays on the first floor. The second and third floor boast 24 patient rooms, seven operating suites, 24 pre- and post-procedure areas and more. Uses for the fourth floor have yet to be determined. There will be a helipad on the roof, too.

DICKSON CITY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO