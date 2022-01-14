ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Expects Nothing Tactically Special From Man City as Chelsea Prepare for Premier League Encounter

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he does not expect anything special from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as the two sides prepare to face off on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams have faced each other once already this season in the Premier League back in September when Guardiola's men got the better of Tuchel's side.

Since then City have gone on to establish themselves as the favourites to win the league this season, now sitting 10 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KukFL_0dmACOV400
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking ahead of the Saturday lunchtime clash, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he is not expecting anything out of the ordinary from Guardiola's tactics tomorrow.

“To be honest I don’t expect nothing special tomorrow because it is a league game and not a knockout game," he said, as quoted by football.london. "They are comfortably ahead so I think they will try to be the best version of themselves.

"I expect no tactical, nothing new. Just the best of City and it’s enough to deal with it.”

Tuchel then went on to be questioned about the gap between his side and Manchester City in the league table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s56C4_0dmACOV400
IMAGO / PA Images

“At the moment it is a significant one. If you look at the points in the table, the consistency, it is a significant one and we have to prove.

"We have to prove to ourselves that we can step up and close it day in day out.

"We have trust in what we do, in our players and trust in the mentality of our club that we can do it.

"We have a strong squad, belief in what we do. We will be there but the situation is very particular in which we are trying to do it.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side drop points yet again after another disappointing performance away to Brighton. The first half saw the Blues start slowly. However, a moment of brilliance from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead. In the second half, Brighton's pressure paid off. An Adam Webster header was enough to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku is right, he is not an easy fit in Chelsea’s system

It is tempting to wonder what might have been if, at the start of the second half at the Etihad on Saturday, the only shot on target that Chelsea managed all afternoon had been placed around the onrushing Ederson rather than easily within his reach. Maybe Thomas Tuchel would have taken more positives from the performance, maybe Manchester City would even have lost, maybe there would still have been a sliver of intrigue for us to savour in the final four months of this Premier League title race.Maybe Romelu Lukaku would have taken the first step on his long road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side extend their winless Premier League run with draw at the Amex Stadium

Chelsea extended their winless Premier League run to four games and missed the chance to go second in the table after drawing 1-1 with Brighton. Thomas Tuchel's side could have gone above Liverpool with victory at the Amex Stadium, and they went ahead during a first-half lull as Hakim Ziyech hammered home from the top of the area in the 28th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brighton vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brighton host Chelsea in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium with the second Premier League meeting between the sides in just three weeks. Danny Welbeck cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge before new year.And Graham Potter’s side arrive in good form, though they could only draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace despite dominating large spells of the match.This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
774
Followers
6K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy