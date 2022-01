We’re entering a third year of pandemic economics, and it’s shaping up to be a year of changing economic conditions as well. One sector that’s sure to be impacted is housing. With the Fed signaling it’s going to raise interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage rates are already rising. That, along with persistent challenges sourcing building materials and labor, is likely to keep the supply of new homes tight, and prices high, in the coming year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO