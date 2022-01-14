Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 Million New Beverly Hills Home

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros.
Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.”
According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
Comments / 0