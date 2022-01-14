ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Supernatural Academy' Trailer Reveals Peacock's New Animated Series

By Aidan King
Cover picture for the articleToday, Peacock has released a trailer for its new animated show Supernatural Academy. The series is an adaptation of the best-selling book series of the same name by Jaymin Eve, telling the story of a pair of twin sisters who were marked at birth. One twin sister was raised...

HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
Collider

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Creator Jeb Stuart Reveals How the New Netflix Series Is Different From ‘Vikings’ and Teases Season 2

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later and it starts streaming February 25th. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).
Collider

New 'BIGBUG' Trailer Reveals a Pastel Robot Uprising

From the mind of Academy Award-nominated director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amelie), who has not been behind a full feature film since 2013, comes an upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie BIGBUG, which has just gotten a new trailer showcasing its futuristic style, which brings to mind the dystopian series Black Mirror meets the 2018 videogame Detroit: Become Human.
Collider

New 'Wolf Like Me' Trailer Reveals Mary's Big Secret

Peacock has just released a new trailer and images from their new original series Wolf Like Me, which is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Stan in Australia. The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the lupine chaos complicating a budding romance. The new...
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Entertainment Weekly

Bel-Air trailer reveals dark turn Will Smith's 'one little fight' takes in Peacock drama

The new Fresh Prince has officially landed in Bel-Air. Based on filmmaker Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral video imagining what the iconic '90s sitcom would be like set in the present, the upcoming Peacock drama introduces a new Will Smith (Jabari Banks), Banks family, and insight into the famous "one little fight" that got Will sent from West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives on the other side of the country.
fangirlish.com

Peacock’s ‘Wolf Like Me’ Premieres Official Post-Launch Trailer

Wolf Like Me has finally landed on Peacock! Like many, we’ve been waiting for this show to premiere. Starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, tells the story of two lonely souls that come together after a car accident. And right from the start, they’ve got undeniable chemistry that pulls them even closer. There’s also the fact that Fisher’s character Mary stopped Gary’s kid from having a panic attack after the said accident and he’s heart-eyed over her.
Nintendo Life

Ninjala's Brand New Anime Series Airs Next Week On YouTube

Towards the end of last year, GungHo Online Entertainment announced a brand new anime series for Ninjala. This one is said to be "more involved" than the previous YouTube cartoon series that already aired, and the plan is to "dive deeper into the game's colorful world". GOE has now locked...
Deadline

Chelsea Handler’s ‘Life Will Be The Death Of Me’ Comedy Series In The Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has landed in development at Peacock. Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has taken in the small-screen adaptation of the book, which was published in 2019. It comes after Deadline revealed that Universal Television had landed the rights to the book in a competitive situation in 2019. Handler is set to star and exec produce the single-camera project with Chelsea Handler Productions’s Liz Tuccillo, who has written on Sex and The City and Divorce, writing and exec producing. The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy...
vitalthrills.com

Big Nate TV Series Reveals Trailer and Release Date

Paramount+ (try it free) today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming Big Nate TV series, based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. The Big Nate TV series will stream beginning Thursday, Feb. 17,...
Deadline

A+E Studios/Ananey’s Israeli Supernatural Thriller Series ‘The Malevolent Bride’ Sets Cast And Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios/Ananey Studios’ supernatural thriller series The Malevolent Bride has set cast and commenced production in Israel, with Valley of Tears’ Tom Avni and Her Dance’s Lioz Levy playing the leads. The show from Our Boys creator and Fauda writer Noah Stollman will air on Israel’s KAN 11 later this year, with A+E taking distribution rights in the rest of the world. The Malevolent Bride is the first co-production between A+E and Israeli studio Ananey. Joining Avni and Levy are Maya Wertheimer (Shababnikim), Hisham Suliman (Fauda), Dar Zuzovsky (The Greenhouse), Esti Zakheim (The Commune), Shai Avivi (Pillars of Smoke), Lir Katz (Shababnikim), Adi Gilat (The Arbitrator) and Elisha Banai (Fullmoon).  The eight-part...
techaeris.com

New on Netflix January 14-20: Supernatural thrillers and stop-motion animation

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between January 14-20th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.
GeekTyrant

A Video Archivist Falls Into a Dangerous Supernatural Mystery in Trailer for Netflix's ARCHIVE 81

Netflix has released a trailer for a great and fascinating-looking supernatural mystery series titled Archive 81. The story centers on a video archivist who is hired to restore damaged videotapes from the ‘90s. During this job, he falls into a strange rabbit hole and finds himself investigating the secrets behind the videotapes which were destroyed in a mysterious fire.
