I look forward to February every year, because it’s the start of a couple of months when you have your best chance of catching the biggest bass of your life. As a tournament pro, you’re always looking to catch your five biggest fish every day. But if you’re just a weekend angler or a club fisherman, if you’re like me, you’re looking to catch big bass. We all like catching a big bass. When hunting season is in, we all want to kill the biggest buck. Bass fishermen are the same way. And in February and March, you have the opportunity to catch your personal bass, the fish of a lifetime.

