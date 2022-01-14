ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Former President Trump scheduled to appear at Conroe rally

12newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Texas for a rally later this month. The Save America Rally is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at the...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 15

Leg Sandwich
4d ago

This man lives to love our country and this poor guy has been unmercifully crucified by almost half of people that call themselves citizens…SHAME ON YOU DEMONcRATS!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Conroe, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy