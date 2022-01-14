ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Doc McStuffins toy

By David Allan Van, BestReviews Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Doc McStuffins” is a Disney animated television series for kids. The show follows a 7-year-old girl named Dottie who can fix broken toys. Dottie’s mother is a pediatrician and Dottie decides she wants to become a doctor, too. She practices her...

Best Angry Birds plush toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. During the 2010s, Angry Birds rose from obscure iOS games to become a dominant media franchise. While the game may be less popular today than it was at its height of fame, it nevertheless continues to be a popular symbol for children and adults. Now you can have your own Angry Birds plush toys.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Mechanics

The Best Magnetic Toys for Building, Learning, and All-Around Fun

Remember being a kid and playing with fridge magnets and the simple pleasure of arranging and rearranging them? Nowadays, though, children have way more options for magnetic toys and games. There are some hyper-popular magnetic toys out there, ones that are great for building endless creations, others that teach kiddos important science lessons, and many that are just plain fun. Of course, there’s reason to be cautious about which magnetic toys we hand over to our littles, so we’ve done some research to recommend to you the best magnetic toys for you, your child, and your budget.
SCIENCE
Popular Mechanics

7 Best Kids’ Toy Storage Solutions to Tame Your Clutter

Having children means having a lot more stuff around the house; clothes, shoes, strollers, and other gear can quickly start to pile up in every corner. However, as your kids get older, you'll likely notice that they actually accumulate more toys than anything else. The solution to keeping track of them? Top-notch kids' toy storage. Not only are there stylish and convenient pieces on the market capable of holding all types of toys, but they’re child-safe, easily accessible, and can maximize space in your home.
RELATIONSHIPS
27 First News

Best kids’ sleeping bag with pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which kids’ sleeping bags with pillows are best?. Most kids need a sleeping bag at some point in their childhood, be it for a sleepover with friends, a sleepaway camp or a family camping trip. Kids’ sleeping bags are appropriately sized for children, but there are a number of factors to consider when buying one, including the style of sleeping bag and the temperature they’ll use the sleeping bag in. The Nearkoi Kids’ Sleeping Bag with Pillow is foldable, warm and super-soft and comes with a pillow for superior comfort.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Children Storytelling Toys

Kids enjoy playing pretend, and the 'World Traveler Pretend Play activity set' enhances the experience. The activity set encourages make-believe and creativity using props like baggage tags, passports, postcards and stamps, tickets, and maps. Parents and guardians will be glad to know that the World Traveler Pretend Play activity set...
KIDS
moneysavingmom.com

Free Toy Simplifying Workshop!

Sick of having too many toys? Don’t miss this free workshop!. Are you overwhelmed by the amount of toys you have in your home (especially after the holidays)? Then be sure to sign up for this FREE Toy Simplifying Online Workshop!. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:
KIDS
bestproducts.com

The 10 Best Spider-Man Toys for Your Little Superhero

If, like my family, you were some of the millions of people who went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in the past month, your kids are probably itching for some new Spider-Man toys and gear. It's hard to pick the best Spider-Man toys with so many great options out there — with everything from wearables to action figures to play sets — your kids will be bowled over by how much fun they're going to have. Regardless which Spider-Man toy you choose for your child, we guarantee Marvel and toymakers will not let your family down.
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Educational Anatomy Toys

The 'Giant Heart with Hidden Cells' makes teaching science fun and does so in an adorable fashion. The heart is an important organ and learning how it functions is vital in early education. The giant plush heart comes with mini plush cells depicting a platelet, plasma, red blood cell, and white blood cell to further educate and understand their functions within the heart and body.
EDUCATION
TrendHunter.com

Anatomical Plush Toys

The 'Giant Skull with Hidden Organs' makes teaching the anatomy of the organs in the skull fun and entertaining. The skull contains many essential features, and learning about them when we are young helps us better understand ourselves and our bodies. The plush skull comes with a removable brain, hidden inner ear, hidden brain cell, and two removable pop-out eyeballs.
LIFESTYLE
27 First News

Best Beauty and the Beast figurine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine is best?. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” film managed to tell a sweeping tale that was fun for children yet still endearing to older viewers. Both Belle and the Beast are two of the most popular Disney characters. Many fans want to collect figurines to relive the magic of the film.
RETAIL
Mining Journal

Talk with the Doc

Like so very many others, I am truly a huge fan of Walt Disney, and I continue to marvel at his truly creative genius. Walt Disney was born in Chicago on Dec. 5, 1901, and passed away on Dec. 15, 1966, at age 65. The cause of his death was lung cancer. He was a very highly successful American entrepreneur, writer, voice actor, and film producer. He was perhaps the greatest pioneer of animation in the United States animation industry, as he introduced numerous developments in the production of cartoons. As a film producer, he holds the record for most Academy Awards earned by an individual, having won 22 Oscars from 59 Oscar nominations. He was also presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards, an Emmy Award, and many other honors from numerous other sources.
ENTERTAINMENT
KRON4

Best ride-on toy for a 1-year-old

