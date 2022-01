An NFL insider thinks that Sean Payton could be a factor in what the Dallas Cowboys do in regards to the head coach position. The Dallas Cowboys are once again left wondering what went wrong in the playoffs. After their Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes are on head coach Mike McCarthy, who had some questionable time management and play-calling decisions in the big game. So, what is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to do in regards to the position of sideline boss?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO