There was a suggestion to choose applicants for magnet schools by ZIP codes. Why not by alphabet? Maybe those whose last name begins with letters A through L? Why not another irrelevant criterion such as skin color? Isn’t that racist? A hundred years ago, colleges had quotas for Jews and Orientals. Only the brightest of these groups were selected. Therefore, as expected, they did better than the average student. Equality of opportunity does not guarantee equality of result. Why should it?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO