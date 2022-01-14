ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Bodies of 2 sisters found after central Indiana house fire

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- Two young sisters have died after their central Indiana home caught fire. Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Friday to the blaze near Frankfort,...

