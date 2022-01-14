ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Wickens Returns to Full-Time Racing with Hyundai in Michelin Pilot Challenge Program

By IMSA Wire Service
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in almost three and a half years, Robert Wickens will return to racing. Wickens, paralyzed in an IndyCar crash at Pocono Raceway in August 2018, will team with fellow Canadian Mark Wilkins in the No. 33 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR for the 2022 IMSA...

speedwaydigest.com

Speedway Digest

Kanawha Ammunition to Sponsor 3-Race Deal with Josh White, Clubb Racing Inc.

Kanawha Ammunition, an ammunition plant in Kanawha County, West Virginia, has signed on to sponsor Josh White for his part-time ARCA Menards Series venture in 2022. On New Year's Day, Clubb Racing Inc. announced that U.S. Marine Veteran White would pilot their No. 03 Toyota for three races in the 2022 ARCA Menards Racing Series season. The schedule includes Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21 and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
FanSided

NASCAR: The driver who is looking pretty smart right now

With his future in NASCAR uncertain, Ryan Preece has himself in a position to potentially land a great opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing in the coming years. Following the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Preece was let go of by JTG Daugherty Racing, as they have downsized to a one-car operation for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton latest, Red Bull ‘hangover’ ruled out, and Mercedes’ 2022 car launch date

The Formula 1 off season rumbles on with the aftermath of Abu Dhabi still an intense topic in F1 circles, not to mention the link between that and Lewis Hamilton’s future. The seven-time world champion appears to be switching off after the bitter ending to the 2021 season as Max Verstappen stole a maiden world title following a thrilling final lap.But there is also much to debate and discuss surrounding both new rules for the upcoming season, as well as uncertainty surrounding who will line up on the grid.Another trend is how Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA mend...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Livery unveiled for INDYCAR rookie DeFrancesco’s debut season

The No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine that rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will pilot this year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was revealed today in Indianapolis. The No. 29 entry will be backed by hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure innovators, PowerTap Hydrogren – supporters of DeFrancesco and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport over the past years on the “Road to Indy” ladder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

INX Joins Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA This Weekend, Jan. 21-23

The INX Digital Company, Inc. (“INX”) announced today that it is the presenting sponsor of this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, January 21-23. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX will feature two full days of on-track testing on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 23 to determine the starting lineup for the 60th Anniversary running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, Jan. 29-30. Over 60 cars are entered for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX, the most entries since 2014.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe and Hailie Deegan Preseason Preview

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang – WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST THING YOU LEARNED IN YOUR ROOKIE YEAR? “I think the biggest thing I learned my rookie year was it takes a lot of things in the Cup Series to have a good result. At the end of the day it takes every little detail, whether it’s getting off and on pit road under green, having a good pit stop – really every pit stop with no penalties, good restarts. It literally takes every single thing to even be in the hunt at the end of the day. There are days where you can do everything perfect and you’re still not in the hunt, so just trying to capitalize on those days where you have a good car and good speed and not make mistakes. I think that was the biggest thing is last year I made a lot of mistakes, whether it was penalties or just not maximizing pit road and things like that. So, I’m going to try and continue to do that next year and learn on those things and be able to capitalize when we do have a good car.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Maserati: back to racing

Maserati today announces the first step in its motorsport strategy and will make its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. With motorsport in its genes and rooted in the spirit of pure competition, Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. The return to the track renews the racing spirit in Maserati’s DNA.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Extreme E Season 2 just one month away

With the dust only just settling from the first season of Extreme E, it is now one month to go until Extreme E’s sport for purpose campaign returns with fresh faces, a major new team, and a new continent to visit, but with the same amount of thrilling wheel-to-wheel on track action being showcased across the toughest terrains on the planet.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Honda HRC Premier Class Riders Backed by Wiseco Again for 2022

Wiseco Performance Products is proud to enter its fifth consecutive year supporting Team Honda HRC through collaborative piston development for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons. Fresh out of its 80th year designing and manufacturing racing pistons, Wiseco’s experience in designing, developing, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

USA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport

Between the National Racing Series, the National Freestyle Series, the STACYC World Championship Series, the build of the new Tulsa based USA BMX Headquarters - Hardesty National BMX Stadium, the launch of ABA ETHOS, and the significant growth of the USA BMX Foundation, the American Bicycle Association family of organizations closes the 2021 season as the most successful year in the history of the BMX.
TULSA, OK
Speedway Digest

So Much to See and Do This Weekend at Ppb Motorsports Trade and Race Car Show

The PPB Motorsports Show this weekend, January 21-22, 2022 inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will showcase auto racing in all of its forms and all of its glory. Masks for show attendees are recommended but no vaccinations are required. Because of Covid-19 there will be no autograph alley in place but there will be many autograph and photo opportunities throughout both days of the show.
GRANTVILLE, PA
