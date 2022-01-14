Wickens Returns to Full-Time Racing with Hyundai in Michelin Pilot Challenge Program

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang – WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST THING YOU LEARNED IN YOUR ROOKIE YEAR? “I think the biggest thing I learned my rookie year was it takes a lot of things in the Cup Series to have a good result. At the end of the day it takes every little detail, whether it’s getting off and on pit road under green, having a good pit stop – really every pit stop with no penalties, good restarts. It literally takes every single thing to even be in the hunt at the end of the day. There are days where you can do everything perfect and you’re still not in the hunt, so just trying to capitalize on those days where you have a good car and good speed and not make mistakes. I think that was the biggest thing is last year I made a lot of mistakes, whether it was penalties or just not maximizing pit road and things like that. So, I’m going to try and continue to do that next year and learn on those things and be able to capitalize when we do have a good car.”

