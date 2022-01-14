ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has declared a local State of Emergency as the region prepares for a winter storm that could leave people without power for days.

The State of Emergency is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

The county is encouraging residents to stay off the roads during and after the storm so to avoid getting in the way of emergency responders and repair crews.

“Our Emergency Management officials have advised that we are expecting this storm to have a significant
impact in many parts of Guilford County,” Chairman Alston said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders time to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This declaration also gives our first responders the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge our residents to take proper precautions with this storm. Err on the side of caution and take predictions for this winter storm seriously.”

Cities and towns have the option to sign-on to the county order and to coordinate with the County’s Emergency Operations Plan.

City of High Point releases interactive snowplow map

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of High Point released an interactive snowplow map that shows where crews are putting their priority after the winter storm over the weekend. The hospital and downtown area are in the center of the map and are receiving the most attention. Priority one, two and three snow routes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County Schools moves to remote learning for Wednesday due to road conditions

(WGHP) — As road conditions continue to recover after Sunday's winter storm, Guilford County Schools wants to make sure learning continues without putting drivers at risk. Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday that the district will move to remote learning for Wednesday. The school district cited "significant accumulation of ice and the number of secondary roads […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Weather
Politics
Environment
Randleman Road closed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to police. Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported crash that took down powerlines between Meadowview Road and Interstate 40. Officers say an SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Investigators believe the crash was not weather-related. The road […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Guilford County neighbors against rezoning request

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One Greensboro company is up against a group of McLeansville neighbors in a battle over land. A property owner's request to rezone 178 acres of land is causing some friction with the residents who live nearby. The land in question is made up of nine parcels of land between Knox […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Two Marines killed, 15 injured, two of them airlifted after crash involving Camp Lejeune truck; driver facing charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., is facing charges of exceeding safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
'Never going back to Pine Ridge': Families share concerns about care at Thomasville nursing home after 2 residents found dead

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two patients remain in the hospital in critical condition after being found in need of severe medical care on Sunday night at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville.   Police were called to the facility just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check after families reported not […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
High Point, NC
