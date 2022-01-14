ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBCIC Applauds BCCLA’s Win in Landmark Court Case Against RCMP Commissioner and Court’s Decision to Uphold Police Accountability

((Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil- Waututh)/Vancouver, B.C. – January 14, 2022) The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) congratulates the BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) on winning their precedent-setting lawsuit, which resulted in the Federal Court of Canada’s decision that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki violated her statutory obligations by...

