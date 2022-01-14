Public Losing Trust in COVID Messaging

Thirty-three Senate Democrats have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to designate El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala for eligibility under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This could affect hundreds of thousands of Central Americans already here, who entered the country undocumented, claimed asylum and are awaiting immigration court dates. It also would apply to future people coming from Central America, who would claim asylum, then become eligible for TPS. TPS designation allows people to indefinitely stay in America, have work authorization and travel abroad. Democrats are using the guise of climate, social and economic conditions in Central America to justify this end around immigration reform legislation. Democrats have been trying to provide citizenship to those already on TPS, and it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better budget reconciliation legislation, until the Senate parliamentarian nixed it for not being fiscal in nature to the budget. Senate Democrats are seeking to bastardize the TPS program and encourage millions of Central Americans to come, further abusing our immigration system.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO