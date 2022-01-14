ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed NSI IndigiDocs films premiere on APTN

 11 days ago

The National Screen Institute – Canada (NSI) announces the world premieres of two, one-hour short documentary specials on APTN, featuring films made through the 2019 and 2020 editions of NSI IndigiDocs. NSI IndigiDocs is a part-time, online program offering customized training for Indigenous filmmakers to transform a film...

Benzinga

Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

Sha'Carri Richardson, the talented American athlete who was on everyone's screens after being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for having smoked marijuana, shared on her social networks the trailer of a documentary in which she is the protagonist. Last year, the 21-year-old Texan was forced to withdraw from the competition...
the university of hawai'i system

Sundance premieres alumni film about leaving Hawaiʻi, KTUH featured

Alika Tengan said he is “honored to share this story with a community of artists I have admired greatly from afar.” The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media graduate, who has already racked up several awards and achievements, will have his work featured for the first time at a major film festival. Every Day in Kaimukī premieres online at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23. It is one of seven films in the “next” category, which provides a showcase for what the festival calls, “pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to story-telling.”
HONOLULU, HI
First Showing

First Trailer for Giant Egg Film 'Hatching' Premiering at Sundance '22

"I'll take care of you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for Hatching, a freaky Finnish horror thriller from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big stop for this one, before hitting theaters in April. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it in her bed. What hatches is beyond belief. There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. "Hatching is a fascinating portrait of the nature of maternal instinct, as Tinja battles to come to terms with the genuine emotional bond with her grotesque and bloodthirsty new found family while contending with the fraying connection to her own demanding mother." Oh damn! This looks like the kind of twisty, scary creature features they don't make anymore. You have to see this trailer.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Only One’ premiere Jan. 21-26

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new romantic drama “The Only One” showing Jan. 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On the brink of accepting a life of independence and wanderlust, a young woman visits an old flame on his vineyard [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Only One’ premiere Jan. 21-26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Ski film to premiere Wednesday at the Emerson

A new film covering Montana’s freestyle skiing legacy will premiere this week in Bozeman. Called “Mavericks,” the Montana PBS documentary follows the careers of a slew of Montana freestyle skiers, including multiple Olympians from the state, according to the Montana State University News Service. The film will...
BOZEMAN, MT
southalabama.edu

South professor's "Descendant" Premiers at Sundance Film Festival

Dr. Kern Jackson, director of USA's African American Studies program, co-wrote and co-produced the film "Descendant" premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT. University of South Alabama’s Dr. Kern Jackson, director of African American Studies, will be recognized at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, held from January 20 – 30 in Park City, Utah, for his powerful contributions to Descendant, a film about the 2019 discovery of the last known, illegal slave ship Clotilda and Africatown, a historic community founded by descendants of the vessel and African Americans in Mobile, Alabama. The documentary will premiere on January 22 at The Ray Theatre as part of the US Documentary Competition at Sundance.
MOBILE, AL
Daily Lobo

UNM student actor premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Jack Justice, a sophomore film student at the University of New Mexico and local actor, had his most recent project, “When You Finish Saving The World,” which was directed by Jesse Eisenberg, screened at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on opening night on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Jack began...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
