Bob Crink’s photography may be viewed from January 11th though February in the Great Room during normal library hours. About the photographer: I see the extra in the ordinary, whether I’m looking at people, places, or things. I always have at least one camera with me and find inspiration everywhere. I find people especially fascinating and am honored that everyone I photograph, even if they are initially reluctant to pose for portraits, ends up enjoying the process and the images.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO