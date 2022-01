(The Center Square) – State representatives plan on introducing a bill to once again make backcountry guides and outfitters exempt from Wyoming’s lodging tax. Guides and outfitters in the state have been seeing business boom since the pandemic ushered in a new age of outdoor recreation, but they have had to deal with an inconvenient change since 2020. Until just over a year ago, backcountry camps were always exempt from lodging taxes, but when rates went up and a new statute went into effect, backcountry camps were reevaluated to qualify as lodging.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO