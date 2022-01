Nazem Kadri makes the NHL All-Star game. He gets in with a massive amount of fan votes. He has played at a high-quality level and he deserved to make his first-ever All-Star game. The fellas also go through what the new testing protocols will be and what is going on with Bowen Byram. All that and much more on today’s show with Rudo, AJ, and Jesse.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO