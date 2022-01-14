ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Testifies She Developed Anxiety and Migraines Due to YouTuber’s Alleged Slander

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has testified in an ongoing libel and defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber named Latasha Kebe. Filed in 2019, the suit alleges that Kebe, who goes by Tasha K online, led a “campaign of slander” against...

Nate Young
4d ago

THE COMMENTS on here are just mindblowing. I'm not a fan of Cardi B however she or anyone does not deserve to have these lies spread about them to the point where articles are published and fans start believing it and teasing her about it. STDs? Pushing objects inside her?

