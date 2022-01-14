Cardi B Testifies She Developed Anxiety and Migraines Due to YouTuber’s Alleged Slander

After Lil Kim took heat on social media for her new holiday song, Cardi B stepped in to defend the fellow rapper and called the intense criticism ‘heartbreaking.’. Lil Kim, 47, has been criticized on social media for her risqué new holiday song, “Big Santa Papi,” that plays on Nick Cannon‘s Miracles Across 125th Street. Fans have called out the rapper on Twitter for seducing Santa Clause in the visuals for the new song, as well as some of the naughty lyrics that go along with it. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Lil kim and this santa papi video…ENUFF. It’s embarrassing atp.”
