Virginia Tech held a 17-point lead at one point but had an offensive slump allowing NC State to pull it back to a one-point contest late in the game. Thankfully for the Hokies, they were able to break the press to get Sean Pedulla to the line to hit two late free throws to extend it to a three-point game and play excellent defense on the last chance attempt by Terquavion Smith to clutch it out in the final moments.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO