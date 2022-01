The current gaming market is one of the most popular industries on the planet. It’s estimated to be worth $173.7 billion and will increase to $314.4 billion by 2026. Currently, gamers use consoles or PCs for gaming, trading their time for entertainment. However, a new gaming model is looking to change that. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market came onto the scene in 2021, providing gamers with the opportunity to earn an income whilst they play. During gameplay, gamers can earn unique NFTs, cryptocurrencies and several other rewards that can be transferred into real currency. Now a new game is looking to change the way we play through a unique collection of utility NFTs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO