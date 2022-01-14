ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey Parolee Charged With Possession, Sharing Child Porn: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
A 35-year-old parolee from Burlington County has been charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Myles T. Doyle, of the first block of Fieldcrest Drive in Westampton Township, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent.

Doyle had been under parole supervision for life due to an unrelated conviction last year arising from the Prosecutors Office’s Operation Safe Quarantine initiative. In that case, he received a suspended three-year sentence after pleading guilty.

The investigation began in November after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Doyle’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that Doyle was using social media to distribute child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from Doyle’s residence during the execution of a search warrant and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, Coffina said.

Doyle was additionally charged with contempt after failing to comply with a court order to provide the passcodes, Coffina said. He was arrested Tuesday at the Westampton Township Police Department and was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Westampton Township Police Department. Evesham Township Police Department also provided assistance with the investigation.

The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.

