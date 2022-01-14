After two years without a race, ice racers look to return to action in 2022

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Live racing at Laurel Park is canceled Monday due to the “lingering effects” of the winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to the region, the Maryland Jockey Club said. Last Wednesday, the Maryland Jockey Club canceled the cards on Friday and Saturday for track maintenance work, but announced plans to resume on Sunday. All 10 races were run on Sunday, with snow starting to fall around Race 6, a waiver maiden claiming contest for 3-year-olds, according to official records on Equibase. Free Square won that race by 10 lengths and returned $4.20 on a $2 win bet. Laurel Park, Rosecroft Raceway and all MJC off-track-betting sites will be open for simulcast wagering, the organization said. Live racing at Laurel is schedule to resume Thursday, Jan. 20 with a 10-race program.

