After two years without a race, ice racers look to return to action in 2022

By Paul Wager
Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into its 68th season, the Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts Club is hoping to do something that it hasn’t done in its last two seasons: Race. Due to a lack of suitable ice on area lakes in 2020 and 2021, the club hasn’t raced since 2019. “It’s been...

dailygazette.com

