Public Safety

Serial killer Peter Tobin admitted to hospital

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerial killer Peter Tobin has been taken to hospital from the prison where he is serving three life sentences. Tobin was transferred from HMP Edinburgh to the city's Royal Infirmary on...

HelloMyNameIsHuman
5d ago

Should of put a bullet in this monster's brain and saved everyone's time/money.

