The energy minister said he does not know when the Government will announce its plans to mitigate some of the energy price hikes due to hit households in April.Greg Hands told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that discussions are ongoing but there is no timescale in mind.With regulator Ofgem also consulting with energy firms, he said there’s “quite a few moving parts to all of this”, adding: “We are looking at the situation, obviously, extremely carefully.”Mr Hands added: “We can see the likely direction of travel of the price cap, driven by the high and volatile...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO