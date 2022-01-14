ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Congo Basin peatlands have trapped years' worth of carbon. How can they be protected?

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 5 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist John Cannon about the dangers of destroying a hidden peatland in the Congo Basin that has locked in as much carbon dioxide as the world emits in three years. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. There's a particular kind of tropical rainforest in Central Africa. A...

www.npr.org

TIME

The Surprisingly Low Price Tag on Preventing Climate Disaster

A s the climate crisis worsens, too many people are swinging from denial straight to despair. A few years ago, it was common to hear people deny climate change, downplay the enormousness of the threat, or argue that it is far too soon to worry about it. Now many people say it’s too late. The apocalypse is coming, and there is nothing we can do to prevent it.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
