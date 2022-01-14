Auburn dean lone remaining finalist for presidency
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.
An announcement released Friday says engineering dean Chris Roberts will meet with members of the university community next week as he is considered to succeed Jay Gogue.Retired Auburn President Jay Gogue may return to campus as interim
The statement says two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they knew they’d get the job.
They were eliminated from contention and their names haven't been released. Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.
