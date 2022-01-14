ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 12,864 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 20%

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udNQ3_0dm9y6Ln00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 12,864 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday and 64 additional deaths.

The DPH did note that the cases and testing numbers reported Friday are incomplete due to “network connectivity issues” on Thursday that ended up affecting the date. They say “it resulted in a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported into the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiologic Network (MAVEN).” The results will be added on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 19.90%, which is down from 20.34% on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,318,694. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,450.

There were 74,491 total new tests reported.

There are 3,223 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020 and up from 3,180 people in the hospital on Thursday.

The hospitalization and death data are complete, though.

There are also 460 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP

Doctors demand action from Baker administration for Omicron surge

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts doctors are calling out the Baker Administration for mishandling the Omicron surge. 22News has their recommendations to prevent more residents form getting sick. This week the Massachusetts coalition for health equity joined the growing number of people that are calling on the Baker Administration to ramp up the state’s COVID prevention […]
BOSTON, MA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Employees with COVID-19 Now Receive Paid Sick Time

It hasn't been a great start to the new year at least on the COVID-19 front. Covid cases have exploded throughout Massachusetts and the Berkshires. Mask mandates have been extended and many events are being canceled due to the uptick of Omnicron cases throughout the Berkshires. Even here at the radio station, on-air hosts can only interview guests by way of remote connections. Interviews with in-studio guests have been suspended, at least for now.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dph
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Unions Push Back On State Guidelines Allowing Health Care Workers With Coronavirus To Return To Work

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — New guidelines allowing health care workers across the state who test positive for coronavirus to come back to work under certain conditions are getting pushback from unions, as public health officials try to weigh what’s best for patients and staff during the Omicron surge. Hospital officials in the Bay Area haven’t had to ask infected health care workers who are asymptomatic to return immediately, but new state guidelines would allow that to happen if needed. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, health officials say about 5% of the population in Marin...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nbcboston.com

Is the Omicron Surge Almost Over in Massachusetts?

The most recent Massachusetts wastewater data shows that the levels of COVID-19 in the Boston area appear to be on the decline. Could this be a sign that the omicron surge is almost over?. Gov. Charlie Baker was asked that question during a media availability Tuesday and sounded optimistic that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
whdh.com

Baker: Mass. appears to be on ‘backside’ of omicron surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts appears to be on the “backside” of the omicron-fueled surge in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday, citing recently collected wastewater readings. “The current state of play of the wastewater treatment data…Is it’s down probably somewhere between 65 and 75 percent of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

The crisis of missing Black women and girls in Massachusetts

“If Black women were free it, would mean everyone else would have to be free”. I START WITH this line taken from the Combahee River Collective’s statement, issued by the Black feminist lesbian socialist organization formed in 1974 in Boston. The Combahee River Collective was created due to the exclusion of perspectives from Black women. Their goal was to build coalitions with other activist groups in efforts to dismantle imperialist, capitalist, white supremacist patriarchy. They believed that if Black women and girls were the most marginalized members of society, and we obtained liberation, it would be possible for everyone else to be liberated. The statement should be a key resource for political organizers and elected officials because we should center Black women and girls in every social issue — such as that of missing persons.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Arizona Mother Worried Son’s Surgery In Boston Will Be Rescheduled Again Due To COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – An Arizona mother is dreading the possible call that her son’s elective surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital will be postponed again due to COVID-19. “Every time my phone rings and it’s a Boston number, my heart stops,” said Gail Smith. Her 7-year-old son, Derek, needs surgery on his heart and airway. It was originally scheduled for January 2021, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Massachusetts hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, forcing many to postpone elective, non-life threatening surgeries until more beds open up. Mass General Brigham said they’re postponing more than 2,000 cases per week, writing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy