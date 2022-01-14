Massachusetts Reports 12,864 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 20%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 12,864 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday and 64 additional deaths.

The DPH did note that the cases and testing numbers reported Friday are incomplete due to “network connectivity issues” on Thursday that ended up affecting the date. They say “it resulted in a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported into the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiologic Network (MAVEN).” The results will be added on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 19.90%, which is down from 20.34% on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,318,694. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,450.

There were 74,491 total new tests reported.

There are 3,223 people currently in the hospital with COVID, the highest number since May 2020 and up from 3,180 people in the hospital on Thursday.

The hospitalization and death data are complete, though.

There are also 460 patients currently in intensive care.