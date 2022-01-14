ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield, NJ

GOTCHA! Carjacker Captured By Garfield Police Officer Moments After Seizing BMW From Owner

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Qj9F_0dm9xzKw00
Daniel Martinez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Garfield police officer captured a carjacker moments after he took a sedan as the owner warmed it up early Friday, authorities said.

The Pierre Avenue victim told police he was sitting in his 2018 BMW 530 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a robber opened the driver’s side door and told him to get out, Capt. Richard Uram said.

When he refused, the owner said, the robber lifted his jacket, displaying a dark-colored object in his waistband, Uram said.

The owner got out and the carjacker drove off in the sedan, the captain said.

Officer Lukasz Chmielewski responded instantly and spotted Daniel Martinez, 22, of Garfield exiting the BMW and dashing into a residence on Maple Street.

Chmielewski grabbed Martinez, who Uram said was carrying a small pocketknife.

Martinez was charged with first-degree carjacking and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Paterson Police Justified In Shooting Agitated Gunman Who Pointed Weapon At Them: Grand Jury

Paterson police were justified in shooting a gunman after he refused to drop his weapon and then raised it in a confrontation, a grand jury has found. Bystanders looked on in horror as Luan Agolli, 42, of Pequannock lifted the gun several times, refusing to drop it, before police shot and killed him as he paced the intersection of Carroll and Harrison streets on April 23, 2020.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Prowler Tells Police 'I Am Not Trying To Break In'

A 49-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for prowling after claiming he was not breaking into the victim's home, Crimewatch PA reported, quoting Manheim Township police.Robert Wolpert was charged with loitering and prowling on Wednesday in connection with last Thursday's incident, police said.The b…
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Garfield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Gotcha
Daily Voice

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store. On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said. Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed after losing control of his SUV and crashing on Long Island, according to authorities. The victim, identified as Akeem Brothers, was killed around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Shirley, said the Suffolk County Police. According to police, Brothers was traveling southbound on the William...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Arsonist Arrested In Reisterstown Blaze That Displaced 20 Victims: Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for starting a massive fire at an apartment building in Reisterstown that left more than 20 people homeless, according to police. The fire began at around 8:20 p.m. in the unit block of Brookebury Dr. 21136 on Jan. 17, and quickly engulfed the apartment building to the point where flames were seen shooting out of the roof, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Nobody was hurt.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy