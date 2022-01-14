GOTCHA! Carjacker Captured By Garfield Police Officer Moments After Seizing BMW From Owner

Daniel Martinez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Garfield police officer captured a carjacker moments after he took a sedan as the owner warmed it up early Friday, authorities said.

The Pierre Avenue victim told police he was sitting in his 2018 BMW 530 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a robber opened the driver’s side door and told him to get out, Capt. Richard Uram said.

When he refused, the owner said, the robber lifted his jacket, displaying a dark-colored object in his waistband, Uram said.

The owner got out and the carjacker drove off in the sedan, the captain said.

Officer Lukasz Chmielewski responded instantly and spotted Daniel Martinez, 22, of Garfield exiting the BMW and dashing into a residence on Maple Street.

Chmielewski grabbed Martinez, who Uram said was carrying a small pocketknife.

Martinez was charged with first-degree carjacking and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

