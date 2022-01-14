ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Duke Energy receiving extra help to assist in restoring power following winter storm

By Sarah Mastouri
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy crews will be out working on power lines as soon as the winter storm rips through. We're told handfuls of out-of-state line workers will be coming in to assist local crews with repairs. But in the meantime, there are steps you can take...

