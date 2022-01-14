Duke Energy receiving extra help to assist in restoring power following winter storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 2,300 homes and businesses were without power Monday evening after a winter storm swept through Maryland.
As of 10 p.m., Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map showed a total of 71 active outages affecting 2,366 customers, most of them concentrated in Baltimore City.
The outages appeared to have peaked around 9 p.m., when the company reported a total of 8,589 affected customers.
About noon, BGE’s map showed 158 active outages affecting 1,803 customers. “BGE crews are actively responding to power outages due to snow and high winds,” a message on BGE’s website states.
Additional outages were reported in Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties served by BGE.
Residents or business owners experiencing disruptions to their service are asked to report outages and downed wires to BGE.
The utility can be reached at 877-778-222. Additionally, customers can report power outages online or by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243).
