Duke Energy receiving extra help to assist in restoring power following winter storm

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Utility crews worked to restore power in the Carolinas Monday after snow and ice blanketed the region Sunday. “We saw snow, we saw freezing rain, we saw sleet, we saw rain and we had high wind gusts and all of that can have significant impacts on the grid, on electrical infrastructure.” Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for Duke Energy, said. “Ice accumulation of a quarter-inch or more will snap a tree limb, bring down a power line and all of that will snap a pole so that kind of damage takes time to repair and that’s what we’ve been working on the last 24 hours, what we’ll be working on the next 24 hours but understand it does take time.”

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO