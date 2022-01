A new website, covidtests.org is now up and - dot-gov - is now up and running, aimed at making it easy for people to order these tests. After many weeks of promising that more tests will be available soon, the administration will begin distributing millions of rapid at-home COVID tests to people's homes free of charge. The Biden administration is also planning to give out 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and community health centers. It's all part of the effort to increase access to high-quality masks to control the spread of COVID-19.

