Acton Academy in Bee Cave will launch its middle school program in September for students ages 11-15 called the Adventure Program. The academy is part of a private network of over 130 Acton academies worldwide. Currently, the school offers a Spark Program for students ages 4-7 and a Discovery Program for students ages 7-11. The Adventure Program runs from September 2022 to July 2023 and offers apprenticeship programs in which students pitch themselves to local businesses to apprentice for a set amount of hours each week as well as the ability to decide on their own contract for self governance. In addition to a custom curriculum, students work with younger and older classmates in a nontraditional classroom setting. Applications for the fall 2022 semester are due by Feb. 11. https://actonbeecave.org.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO