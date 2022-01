LEI is an acronym for Legal Entity Identifier. All companies that make financial transactions such as trading and investing in the stock market must have an LEI code. Some argue that an LEI is only needed at the time of making a transaction. However, we need to understand that LEI is more of an international level recognition. The LEI is a far more evolved and structural system that makes identification work globally. An LEI serves as the identification for every company or legal entity that’s needed on the global level.

