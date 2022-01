The family of a US Marine killed during the American retreat from Afghanistan has sued Alec Baldwin for defaming the soldier’s sister by calling her an "insurrectionist". Roice McCollum, 22, whose brother Rylee was killed by a suicide bomb in Kabul on 26 August last year, filed a lawsuit in Wyoming on Monday along with other members of his family demanding $25m (£18.3m) in damages from the Hollywood star.The suit alleges that Mr Baldwin had earlier sent the family a $5,000 cheque as "a tribute to a fallen soldier", but that on 3 January he became "triggered" by a photo...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO