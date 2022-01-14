Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice Open Enrollment Underway

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools “schoolchoice” open enrollment is underway. The school choice window for open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year started Friday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

“School Choice allows families to really find the best fit for their kiddos that means Yeah, whatever school across the district that best meets their needs. And that’s regardless of whether you live in southwest Denver or you live in a $1 home in Wash Park, you can find a school that really meets your child where they’re at,” said Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now.

Applications can be filled out online on the DPS website. The results are expected in late March.

LINK: Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice