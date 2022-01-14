ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice Open Enrollment Underway

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools “schoolchoice” open enrollment is underway. The school choice window for open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year started Friday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

(credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“School Choice allows families to really find the best fit for their kiddos that means Yeah, whatever school across the district that best meets their needs. And that’s regardless of whether you live in southwest Denver or you live in a $1 home in Wash Park, you can find a school that really meets your child where they’re at,” said Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now.

Applications can be filled out online on the DPS website. The results are expected in late March.

LINK: Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice

CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State To Give Out Free KN95 Face Masks

DENVER (CBS4) – The state of Colorado will soon provide free KN95 masks to Coloradans. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will provide the masks to libraries, fire stations, recreation centers and high traffic community centers to distribute the masks. (credit: Getty Images) Experts say the medical grade masks are more effective in preventing COVID-19 infection as opposed to cloth masks. “Colorado is leading the nation in COVID-19 response starting with our free at-home testing program and now or free distribution of high quality KN95 and surgical-grade masks,” Kevin Klein, Director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. “We are meeting the moment by ensuring that Coloradans have access to these masks to protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus.” You can find the nearest location and many others online. The masks will be available starting on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Roads Ice Over In Denver Metro Area, Leading To Numerous Crashes

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – While the roads may have looked like they were easy to drive on Wednesday night in the Denver metro area, the reality for drivers was much different. (credit: CBS) “With snow at least you have a little bit of control. With this ice it’s just like you have no control whatsoever,” Walker Bash told CBS4. Bash was stopped on Bowles Avenue near Union Street in Littleton when another driver rear ended his vehicle, sending him into the median. Less than a block away he watched as another car went crashing into a stop sign. “Awful, absolutely awful. They are really...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boy Arrested After Report Of Shots Fired Near Manual School Campus In Denver

(CBS4) — Denver Police Department confirmed Wednesday a boy was arrested after police responded to the report of shots fired in a neighborhood near the Manual High/Middle School campus in Denver Tuesday afternoon. His name won’t be released by DPD because of his age. Manual High School (credit: CBS) According to the school, “We immediately brought all of the students inside, placed the school on a secured perimeter and called 911. All students and staff are safe.” Denver Public Schools responded to us Wednesday and confirmed the school campus had an additional security presence on campus. For the school, a secured perimeter includes locking exterior school doors and bringing students and staff inside the building. Business inside the building continues as normal, but everyone must stay inside the building. The secured perimeter remains in place until law enforcement lets the school know the area is safe. “We know that this situation can be upsetting for students and families,” wrote Principal Joe Glover. “We assured our students that it is out of an abundance of caution, and we are all safe. Our mental health supports are available to process with any community members needing additional support.” There is no further information at this time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans Needing Eviction Support Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

DENVER (CBS4)– The number of Coloradans seeking support for evictions is back to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 1,000 people reached out to Colorado Housing Connects last week alone. (credit: Getty Images) “Nobody wins when people are evicted,” said Patrick Noonan, program director for Colorado Housing Connects. Noonan explained there’s been a surge of calls to the state’s housing hotline recently. The week of Jan. 10, he said the program saw a 31% increase in call volume. According to state data, more than 2,600 eviction cases were filed by landlords in December. “What we saw in December was almost as high as it was in February...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Mayor Calls On Community To Support King Soopers Employees

DENVER (CBS4) – Talks to end the strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado continued on Jan. 17, nearly a week since the strike began. Unionized workers at more than 70 stores in the Denver metro area want better wages and hazard protections. UFCW Local 7 says there’s been little progress in the negotiations. (credit: CBS) “We have moved more than 12 offers back and forth with the company. The company continues to not address our issues. They have not agreed to anything in terms of safety, healthcare, wages,” said Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 President. King Soopers said in a statement, in part: The company...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Quilters Make, Donate 600 Quilts To Those In Need After Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The generosity continues for those impacted by the Marshall Fire that burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County at the end of last year. A collective of quilters across Colorado has been making quilts since the fire. (credit: CBS) More than 600 new, handmade quilts are ready to be distributed to the American Red Cross to help those who were left with nothing. The quilters say they wanted to use their hobby to help people in need. (credit: CBS) “We hope they receive a lot of comfort, and since these families lost everything, we hope these quilts will bring them some comfort again,” said Jacque Schneider with Firehouse Quilts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) The group has been making and donating quilts to children in crisis in Colorado for nearly 20 years.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers, Union Representing Striking Workers Return To Bargaining Table As Strike Nears 1 Week

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing workers who are on strike, returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday morning. The union issued a statement that after four days of negotiations, little to no progress has been made. The King Soopers strike began on Jan. 12. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car as they go on strike across the Denver metro area on January 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area. The union said Kroger, the parent company for King Soopers, is failing to pay a livable wage. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Denver Mayor Calls On Community To Support King Soopers Employees Those on the picket line say in addition to more money, they want to feel safe at work.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hostage Situation Raises Concerns; Coloradans Invited To Interfaith Conversation

DENVER (CBS4) – Community, government and faith leaders in Colorado will take part in a virtual event on Tuesday in response to the weekend’s hostage situation in Texas. The public is invited to attend. “Responding to Antisemitism: An Interfaith Call to Action” comes after a rabbi and three congregants were held at gunpoint at a synagogue near Fort Worth on Saturday. COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. All four people who were held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue have been safely released after...
DENVER, CO
Community Policy