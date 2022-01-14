ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials: US fugitive faked death, found in UK with COVID

By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

A Rhode Island man who is believed to have fled the U.S. and faked...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
