Is Icicle spear good in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon GO players are treated to a second Community Day featuring Bulbasaur, on top of the scheduled Spheal event set for late this month. For Pokémon GO trainers, Community Day is a highly lucrative event that aims to put rare creatures on trainers’ rosters with swarms of sought creatures. To put the icing on the cake, the Pokémon listed for Community Day have the ability to get special destructive moves when evolving to their final form during event hours, and as a bonus, their ever-elusive Shiny variant has very high spawn rates, which makes these events a must play.
Comments / 0